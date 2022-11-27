Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Big Brother star, Khloe, has disclosed that she can’t get pregnant unless she wants to.

The reality show star who sat for an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, revealed that her “womb is sealed.”

Khloe further disclosed that she has never slept with a man for money and is currently taking her time to get the man she wants.

She also revealed when she gets a “responsible man”, they may end up having a child together.

Watch the video below