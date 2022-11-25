Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 November 2022 – Make-up artiste and ex-wife of actor Emmanuel Ikubese, Anita Adetoye aka Anita Brows, says she can no longer date anyone below her tax bracket.

Speaking in a recent interview, Anita opined that most men go after women who appear to be doing well for themselves.

She stated that a lot of men know how to ”pad things up” so well that a woman can get into a relationship with them and then fall in love.

She averred that love alone cannot be used to enter a relationship.

”You can’t really use love to enter a relationship. I guess I am speaking from experience”she said

While addressing a question on whether she can date a guy below her tax bracket, she responded;

”Anything below, I can’t really do that anymore. I feel like I have dated someone because they were levelling up in their life but it was just facade. Yea, I cannot”she said