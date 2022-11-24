Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 November 2022 – Fast-rising online journalist and content creator, Liz Jackson, has revealed that she is allergic to broke men.

Speaking in an interview with a local daily, the pretty journalist said that her ideal man must have money, a good car, and a lavish house.

His monthly salary must be more than Sh 90,000.

Liz bragged that Sh 90,000 is what she uses to pay her house rent and so, any man planning to date her must be rich.

“I want a man who earns more than Sh90, 000; I just can’t date anyone earning less than I do. I mean Sh90, 000 is just my rent,” she said.

Liz’s 15 seconds of fame took place at State House where she was captured on video taking CS Alfred Mutua’s phone number.

The video almost broke the internet with netizens giving wild interpretations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.