Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 11 November 2022 – A young Kenyan lady identified as Violet Mukabana has revealed that she attempted suicide twice after she tested positive for HIV.

Violet said that she had no one to talk to and seek advice after she tested positive, prompting her to have suicidal thoughts.

She tried to reach out to some of the social media HIV activists but they did not respond.

The curvy damsel also revealed that she struggled a lot to accept her status after receiving her results.

She is now a HIV activist.

Looking at her photos on social media, it is very hard to tell that she is infected.

She has a body to die for.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.