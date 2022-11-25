Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – Amina Mude, the wife to popular KTN anchor Ben Kitili, has a reason to smile after losing weight.

She started her weight loss journey three years ago and so far, she has managed to achieve her goals.

Amina posted photos showing her body transformation and said it takes resilience and commitment for someone to lose weight.

She further said that she was proud of herself.

“I am so proud of myself,” she said.

See photos of how she has transformed after losing weight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.