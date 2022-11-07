Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Nataembeya has offered to help Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki resolve the insecurity crises in the country, especially in Rift Valley.

Speaking during an interview, Natembeya, the immediate former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, stated that he is very much ready to help Kindiki to deal with criminals in the country if recalled to resume his police duties.

However, he maintained that he would still maintain his job as county boss if called upon to serve as police.

Natembeya also exuded confidence in his former employer, the National Police Service (NPS), ending banditry attacks in the region.

“If today things go south and the national government calls upon me, I will rise to the occasion because I have not forgotten how to fight crime.”

“We do not have strictly national or county government functions. If I am told to take charge of security, I will do it gladly and while multi-tasking,” Natembeya stated.

He acknowledged that cattle rustling had advanced and the government needed to step up its fight against the bandits.

“You can eliminate cattle rustling in one week. These are just civilians, some of them were indiscipline officers who were sacked and can not mount any serious challenges within one week,” he remarked.

He seconded CS Kindiki’s approach to dealing with the perpetrators, stating that the criminal gangs were taking over the country.

“Criminals are going to rule Kenya. We fought Mungiki very firmly and defeated them yet we used the approach that these people are now condemning,” Natembeya declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST