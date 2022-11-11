Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Investment Moses Kuria has hit back at Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti over the controversial land owned by East African Portland Cement Company.

This is after Kuria threatened to evict people squatting on the controversial land to build mega infrastructure.

However, Kuria’s remarks attracted sharp criticism from Ukambani leaders who condemned the outspoken CS in no uncertain terms.

Speaking yesterday, Wavinya said they will not allow Kuria to evict people from the controversial land because the land belongs to the Kamba community.

But in a rejoinder, Kuria dismissed the criticism saying squatters must be removed from the land.

Speaking on Thursday during the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce AGM in Thursday Kuria said:

“When some counties are giving me land to do common user facilities, others are saying that they want to do encourage squatting on public land and that difference will start to show,” Kuria stated during the Kenya Chambers of Commerce Annual General Meeting.

“I am not in a mood to fight, I have fought enough in my life, but when counties which have taken the wrong turn in the manufacturing and export agenda start to lag behind others, do not blame it on witchcraft,” he added.

The land in question was first donated by the community to the company for mining exercise.

The problem started when the company started selling the land yet the community felt that the land should be left to them for free.

