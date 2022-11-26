Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 26, 2022 – East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega has dismissed reports that he is leaving the Jubilee party after heaping praises on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as the senior-most Mt. Kenya leader.

Speaking on Friday, Kega said that as leaders from Mt. Kenya, they will unite to support Gachagua but will continue to stay in their different political factions.

However, he hinted at working on some modalities so that in the future Mt. Kenya can be in the same political formation.

“The senior-most politician now that we have at the moment in Mt. Kenya is none other than H.E. Rigathi Gachagua. We will all be anchored under that umbrella. But we want to make it very clear because there are people who are misconstruing it to mean that people are leaving their political parties to join another political formation,” Kega stated.

“We are coming together with our own outfits at the moment. If in future we will be able to work on those other things then it will be okay. But at the moment I am coming there as a member of Jubilee (party),” he added.

The lawmaker’s remarks come after the DP said that he helped him win the EALA seat after convincing leaders from Mt. Kenya to vote for him.

Gachagua said that the time for politics was over and that the leaders of the vote-rich region needed to unite.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.