Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed why he supported the use of Genetically Modified Organisms in 2011 and why he now opposes them.

In 2011 when he was a Prime Minister under the late former President Mwai Kibaki, Raila Odinga supported GMOs, saying it is the best thing that happened to the modern world.

However, 11 years down the line, Raila Odinga has opposed the use of GMOs, saying they will expose Kenyans to cancer and other genetically related diseases.

Speaking on Monday, Raila said his support of GMOs a decade ago was based on the available information at the time.

Raila said new scientific research has indicated that GMOs have major negative effects on human beings, which has informed his current stand against the government’s move to lift the ban on the importation of GMO foods.

“As science has evolved in the last decade, so has Mr. Odinga’s thinking on GMOs,” Raila said.

The former premier further said his new viewpoint was not a sign of doublespeak, but his ability to learn new things and be ready to accept new changes.

“Mr. Odinga’s current position on GMOs is therefore not a case of doublespeak but a result of willingness to learn, unlearn and relearn the essence of literacy in the 21st century,” he said.

