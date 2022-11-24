Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 November 2022 – It’s a season of joy for a Nigerian woman, identified as Mrs. Rita Emuh Onyekachukwu, and her husband as they welcome a set of twins after 13 years of marriage.



The new mom took to her Facebook page to share the good news with her followers and appreciated everyone who attended her children’s naming ceremony.

Sharing photos from the event, Mrs. Onyekachukwu wrote, “Am as happy as a honeybee, you made it to my child’s special day. Your support in our life is as sweet as honey.

“Even the thorns in life cannot stop me from letting you know how grateful i am that you made the time to come. Thank you for being there for this historical day in our family’s life. Thank you for the prayers, money, gifts. Holy Spirit thank You for blessing me with twins after 13th years of waiting. Am grateful Lord.”

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.