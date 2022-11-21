Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has finally addressed his controversial interview with Piers Morgan interview, in which Ronaldo accused the club of ‘betraying’ him and blasted manager Erik ten Hag, adding he doesn’t ‘respect’ the Dutchman.

In the interview, the superstar footballer also slammed his former teammate, Wayne Rooney for his constant criticism.

Speaking with reporters at the World Cup in his first public address since his interview with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese star claims he is ‘bulletproof’ from criticism and doesn’t ‘care what other people think.’

The forward – who is hoping to lead his country to glory in Qatar in what will be his last World Cup – defended his infamous interview, which tore into Manchester United.

‘Timing is always timing,’ he said in his unscheduled appearance on Monday morning, November 21.

‘From your side it is easy to look at how we can chose timings.

‘Sometimes you write truths, sometimes you write lies. I don’t have to worry what others think.

‘I talk when I want to. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in. They have known me [here] since I was 11.

‘They will not be influenced by what people say and write about me.

‘The atmosphere is excellent, no problems, we are completely focused. You can help by not talking about me. I’m completely bulletproof and iron-clad.

‘If you ask other players about Cristiano Ronaldo I would be upset.

‘If you want to ask him about the World Cup and the team, I would like you to do that.’

Portugal’s World Cup campaign will kick off on Thursday against Ghana in Group H.