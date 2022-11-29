Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba, has admitted that he almost shed tears when he saw Kenya’s Rugby Sevens players begging for money for their survival.

In an interview with NTV on Monday, Namwamba blamed the Kenya Rugby Union for not attending to the needs of the players.

“I was totally shocked. I could not believe that our players were doing M-Changa on social media,” Namwamba said.

“I quickly invited the Kenya Rugby Union and we had a very candid conversation about taking responsibility, let me commend the union for taking responsibility because they know that they dropped the ball because of poor planning, ” Namwamba added.

Further, the CS affirmed that he had issued a directive that the allowances of the players were processed immediately.

“I did give a directive today (Monday, November 28, 2022) for allowances to be processed immediately, and so I do expect that from tomorrow (today, November 29, 2022) I expect those allowances to be ready,” he stated.

On Sunday, the players took to social media platforms and asked for donations from well-wishers and supporters.

