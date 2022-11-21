Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – A woman who was detained and starved for a year by her husband in Nigeria has reportedly died in a hospital.

Sadiya, a middle-aged housewife, was rescued by her mother Hadiza after she suspected something was not right when she spoke with her daughter over the phone.

Hadiya went from Kano, where she lives, to Yobe and found her daughter looking emaciated.

She had been locked up and starved by her husband for a year.

Sadiya was rushed to hospital where she was receiving treatment until she died on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Police, while acting on the warrant issued by a Senior Magistrate Court, confirmed the arrest of Sadiya’s husband, Ibrahim Yunusa, over the alleged detaining and starving of his wife.

“The motive of this act is not known, but police have arrested Mr Ibrahim Yunusa and handed him over to the magistrate court,” Police confirmed.

Following Sadiya’s death, Olumide Omosebi, the CEO of Gnosis Help Initiative, a non-governmental organization helping victims of domestic violence and abusive marriages, revealed that he was made aware of Sadiya’s case last year.

He said that he advised her family to break into the house and rescue their daughter.

Sadly, they delayed until one year had passed and it was already too late.

A coalition of 56 women and children rights activists have mobilized resources to pursue the case until justice is served.