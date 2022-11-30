Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has slammed the launch of the Hustler Fund, saying it is President William Ruto’s secret plan of looting billions of taxpayers’ money

Commenting on social media on Wednesday when Ruto launched the Hustler Fund at Green Park Terminal in Nairobi, Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma, stated that the fund has no different from Uwezo and Women Enterprise Funds that were launched by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Kaluma added that Ruto might be planning to loot billions of money in the name of giving the Hustler Fund as a Loan.

“What is the Intention of Our Prezzo @WilliamsRuto, what is he planning with the Hustler Fund Initiative, which has been given as a Loan? Or is it the same Looting that we are used to from Innocent Poor Kenyans.” Kaluma asked on his Twitter page.

During his campaign period, Ruto promised to introduce a hustler fund to boost the livelihoods of small-scale traders.

“My Government will lend out Sh 50 billion annually for the hustlers,” Ruto said during his presidential campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.