Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – Maize farmers in the country are in tears after the government of President William Ruto decided to go ahead with the importation of maize into the country just as Trade CS Moses Kuria had hinted; something that will affect them negatively.

President William Ruto sided with Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, on the shortage of maize in the country.

In a despatch released by the Cabinet, the Cabinet resolved to import at least 15 million bags of maize to curb the deficit and guarantee food security.

Cabinet ascertained that the country needed 45 million bags of maize, but local farmers could only offer 30 million.

“The deficit arising from the lower-than-expected domestic yields will be bridged through the importation of 10 million bags of maize,” the statement read in part.

The meeting did not address whether the imported seed will be organic or genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

However, Kuria’s ultimatum to maize farmers to sell their produce within a stipulated time frame was thwarted with the Cabinet setting new timelines for importing the commodity.

“Cabinet resolved that the farmers’ produce will be accorded priority access to the market.”

“The importation by the private sector will commence in February 2023,” the statement read in part.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was among the CS who castigated Kuria over the maize importation saga. Mudavadi had urged the Trade boss to abort plans to import maize into the country.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi also condemned the plans, assuring farmers that maize importation was under his jurisdiction and not Moses Kuria’s.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.