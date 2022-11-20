Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – The police have arrested and arraigned no fewer than seven special hunters in Nigeria for allegedly killing a man identified as Danlami Kaura, setting the corpse ablaze and inciting public disturbance.

The hunters identified as Abubakar Hamman, 48 (Chairman), Musa Mohammed, 38, Ibrahim NEPA, 35, Musa Ibrahim, 21, Ibrahim Jibrilla, 40, Abdullahi Siniya, 31 and Yusuf Buba, 39, were arraigned over alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable by death, contrary to section 191 and punishable under section 192(b) Penal Code Law.

The prosecution team alleged that the Chairman of the special hunters and 6 others caused the death of the deceased on May 28, 2022.

According to reports, the deceased together with one Bashar Ahmed were violently attacked by the hunters as a result of which he sustained grievous injury on his waist and head.

The prosecution team said after the deceased was taken to hospital for treatment, the defendants stormed the hospital and fired gunshots which made everybody including medical personnel to scamper for safety.

Thereafter, the defendants allegedly invaded the hospital and whisked Danlami from the hospital bed to a nearby bush where they killed him and set his corpse ablaze.

It was learnt that while the family members and friends of the deceased were mourning, Abdullahi Sabitu, 3 other special hunters drove in a hilux van at the residence and fired gun shots.

The mourners took to their heels for safety which according to the prosecution, amounted to alleged criminal intimidation and inciting public disturbance.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offenses run contrary to section 382 and 80 of the Adamawa State Penal Code Law 2018 respectively.

During hearing, S. B. Digil (Senior State Counsel II) and L. M. Dodo (Senior State Counsel I) appeared for the prosecution, while M. P. Dangi appeared for all the defendants.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to November 29 for the continuation of hearing.