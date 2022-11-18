Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – American radio and television personality, Howard Stern had advised Pete Davidson to ‘be careful’ in his pursuit of love with celebrities.

The comedian was last in a high-profile relationship with Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and is now dating top model and actress, Emily Ratajkowski.

Speaking on his eponymous talk show, Stern said: ‘[Emily] is a great beauty, but at some point, if he f**ks so many women, he’s going to start to get the reputation that he’s like a bee — he pollinates and then goes.’

‘You don’t want to become the guy who just f**ks celebrity girls, so he’s got to be careful, but he’s on a terrific roll. I say right on,’ he added.

‘This dude is living the dream and, you know, you can get a little bit jealous, and “Geez, why him”… He’s a funny dude, he’s famous, he’s rich, he’s got big d**k energy, everyone knows about his big c**k,’ he said earlier in the segment.

An insider alleged to Us Weekly earlier this week: ‘Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now.’

Emily is said to be ‘in the very early stages’ with Pete, but the source told the magazine they ‘both really like each other.’

The insider said the duo were fixed up by friends, gushing: ‘Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.’

A tipster to the Instagram gossip page Deuxmoi claimed to have seen Emily and Pete on a date in Brooklyn over the weekend, writing: ‘his hands were allll over her and they’re clearly clearly hooking up.’

On Wednesday night, Pete Davidson confirmed his romance with bombshell model Emily Ratajkowski as the couple were spotted sharing a loving embrace for the first time.

The couple met up to celebrate Pete’s 29th birthday on Wednesday night after it was revealed how he had fallen for the beauty’s ‘intelligence’.