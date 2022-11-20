Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, 20 November 2022 – The prime suspect behind the brutal killing of Keagan Githua, has been arrested and the killer’s weapon recovered.

Feelings Devone Mboya Odero was arrested at the busy Githurai matatu termini, where he hanged around and operated as a ‘kamagira’, preying on unsuspecting members of the public.

Immediately after his arrest, the suspect led detectives to the spot where he had hidden the killer knife used in the murder of Keagan, who was stabbed on the chest by robbers on a motorbike after they took away his mobile phone.

Upon further grilling last night, Odero also led detectives to Dennis Mburu Kimani, the motorbike rider who ferried him to Ridgeways on the morning of the attack.

Kimani, was arrested in Ngomongo area of Githurai and his motorbike impounded, following a brief chase as he tried to evade the detectives’ dragnet.

The arrest of the duo comes after detectives completed investigations into the macabre killing of the 24-year-old on October 30, 2022, leading to a public outcry on the rising cases of attacks targeting innocent victims in the city.

The arrest of Odero and Kimani, followed the arrest of their four other accomplices earlier in the week, in a case conclusively investigated by detectives based at DCI Starehe, backed up by their counterparts from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) who conducted a detailed analysis of the gang’s modus operandi.

The arrest of the first suspect at a city toilet along Nairobi’s River Road in a dawn operation by the Starehe-based sleuths cracked their case leading to the subsequent arrests of the rest of the suspects.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations hopes that the arrest of all the suspects linked to this brutal killing brings some semblance of justice to the family of Keagan Githua and gives the general public the reassurance that DCI will leave no stone unturned in the investigation of all crimes committed by these senseless criminals.

Below are photos of the suspects and the recovered murder weapon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.