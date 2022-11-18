Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Detectives are investigating an incident where a Chinese national was robbed of Ksh 1 million by traffic officers along Othaya Road, Nairobi on Thursday night.

According to the victim identified as Liz Zhixin, he was driving to Junction Mall from Westlands when he was stopped by two traffic cops along Othaya Road.

After he stopped, one of the officers opened the back of his Toyota Land Cruiser where he had kept the money.

The officer took the money and boarded a Toyota Fielder before driving away with his colleagues.

One of the officers left his cap in the victim’s Prado.

Zhixin reported the matter at the Muthangari Police Station and handed over the cap to his lawyer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.