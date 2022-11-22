Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 November 2022 – Police in Rumuruti Police Station yesterday received a report that 100 sheep and goats had been stolen at Murera Area in Laikipia West Sub-County.

Officers responded swiftly and within one hour, they intercepted a vehicle transporting 22 sheep and arrested two suspects awaiting processing and arraignment in court.

The 22 sheep were positively identified by the owner at Rumuruti Police Station as part of the 100 stolen animals, and upon interrogation, the suspects led police to the recovery of all the remaining animals in Sosion Location.

In addition, Officers from Anti-Stock Theft Unit Kiamariga yesterday recovered sheep that had been stolen from Mutara area a few days ago.

The officers arrested a 24-year-old man who was found attempting to sell one of the stolen sheep at Posta Market. After interrogation, he led the officers to two other locations where 10 of the 12 sheep were recovered.

NPS lauds the officers for their swift response and members of the public for sharing information that led to the arrest and recovery of the livestock.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.