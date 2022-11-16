Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 November 2022 – Detectives have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Keagan Githua, who was stabbed to death on October 30, by robbers on a motorcycle in Ridgeways, Kiambu county.

The detectives based at DCI-Starehe mounted a dawn operation that began at a city toilet along River Road, where they pounced on the first suspect before heading to Githurai, where the rest were arrested and the deceased’s smartphone recovered.

This is after a detailed analysis of the gang’s modus operandi, was conducted by sleuths based at the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, who have since established that the gang operates from Githurai area.

Keagan who had recently graduated from Strathmore University with a degree in Information Technology, was killed in cold blood by robbers who stabbed him on the chest as they fled, after taking away his mobile phone.

An operation to arrest more members of the gang is currently ongoing in Githurai and other parts of the city, as detectives move with speed to deal with the gangs terrorizing city residents.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.