Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, November 20, 2022 – The police have arrested a 20-year-old man, Ekenedilichukwu Okeke, for allegedly killing his stepmother, Mrs.Theresa Okeke,54, over 1 million.

The deceased, an accountant with the National Population Commission (NPC), was reportedly strangled to death on September 28, 2022 in her residence.

Parading the suspect alongside his three accomplices at the police headquarters on Friday, November 18, 2022, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng Echeng, said Ekenedilichukwu allegedly connived with his friends to murder the woman in order to withdraw a sum of 1 million from her bank account.

“One Mrs. Theresa Okeke, aged 54 years, an Accountant with National Population Commission, Awka, was murdered in her residence at Number 4, Umuziocha, Awka,” the CP stated.

“Immediately the case was reported, her stepson, Ekenedilichukwu Okeke, aged 20 years, who slept in the same house with the deceased, was arrested for interrogation.

He claimed that armed robbers stormed their residence and killed his stepmother.

However, after an intelligence based interrogation, he eventually confessed to the crime and named his accomplices.

Detectives from State CID swiftly mobilized in the search of his accomplices which led to the arrest of three additional suspects, namely; Peter Jideofor, aged 23 years, Chukwuemeka Christopher, aged 29 years and Chisom Emmanuel Dike, aged 22 years.

“They have all confessed to the crime and disclosed that it was the deceased’s stepson who contracted them to come and kill the deceased to enable them transfer the sum of N1 million from her account, having known her phone password. The suspects will soon be charged to court,” Echeng added.

During his parade, the stepson said he had to hire his friends to assist him carry out the act, shortly after the deceased, who had been assisting him in paying his fees, insisted he must leave her house over a misunderstanding.

“I finished writing JAMB and was doing some menial jobs to enable me raise money for my university fees. I also worked for NPC 3 months ago,” he explained.

“I had misunderstanding with my mom, along the line and she scolded me. I pleaded with her, thinking she’s forgiven me. But the next day she asked me to leave the house.

“I called my dad and elder brother to inform them of the development but my dad didn’t pick. It was my brother who picked that I told what happened

“After, I called my friends to help me get money from my mom so I can use it for my fees ahead of my admission. Along the line, she collapsed and slumped. I’m very remorseful and praying God to have mercy on me and government to forgive me.”

One of the accomplices, Peter Jideofor, a musician who confessed he was the one that tied the deceased mouth when she attempted to scream, said they would not have killed her if she had provided her pin number.

“He told me he had an issue with his step mother that I should help him extract N1m from her. It was around 2am, with my other guys. We tied her hands and feet,” he explained.

“When she wanted to shout, I personally tied her mouth. In the process, she stopped breathing. It was at that point I left because my mission was not to kill. When I was leaving, I told the guy to keep checking on her every 30minutes.

“But it was in the morning she told us that she’s dead. All of us were in shock and fled, but I stayed indoors until the day I was arrested.”

Jideofor, who claimed to be an orphan, regretted the act, saying it was his first experience.

“I must confess that I didn’t plan to kill her. I feel very guilty. This is my first time. I’m 24 years. We had planned to do transfer but she refused to provide the pin number.”