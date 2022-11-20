Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, November 20, 2022 – A woman identified as Mrs Blessing Enuewegu, was allegedly beaten to pulp by her employer because she mistakenly broke a frame’

Human right activist, comrade Israel Joe, who confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 20, 2022, said the victim works as a housekeeper for the 52-year-old wealthy man.

“A woman Mrs. Blessing enuewegu who is a househelper to a 52 years old wealthy man in Jocceco drive Ekpan, Delta State was yesterday beaten mercilessly by her rich boss because she mistakenly broke a frame in the sitting room,” the post read.

“The case has been reported to the Ekpan Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria Police, Delta State Command and we urge the DPO CSP Bulus Rimamchirika Musa who is already on the issue to champion this course of justice by arresting and charging him accordingly.

“I spoke the woman a while ago and she is recuperating and I also spoke to the DPO who said he will stop at nothing to ensure justice is done. We will give update shortly on the development.”