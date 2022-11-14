Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 14, 2022 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer and Mary Lincoln’s friend, Maggie Shii, is trending after steamy photos that she sent to a rich businessman begging for Ksh 650,000 to complete a house she was building surfaced online.

The pretty singer reportedly met the man during Azimio campaigns.

He sent her the money after being lured by the steamy photos.

The cunning singer dumped the man after receiving the money and blocked him, prompting him to get back at her by leaking the steamy photos.

Just like Mary Lincoln, Maggie Shii uses her beauty to lure rich men.

See her hot photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.