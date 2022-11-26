Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 26, 2022 – The Police on Friday, November 25th arrested a 36-year-old homosexual identified as Sikiru Ajibola for allegedly raping a 5-year-old boy to death in Nigeria.

The suspect was arrested following a police report lodged by one Olorunwa Arogbeja Ogijo, who stated that one of the community members informed him that the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 5 years old boy, consequence upon which the innocent boy died in the process.

Upon the report, the area police chief, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to being a homosexual and that while he was raping the deceased boy, the boy gave up the ghost.

He confessed further that he quickly dug a shallow grave in a nearby bush, where he buried the boy.

He has also taken policemen to where the deceased was buried.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command said the state Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution