Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Former Manchester United player, Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo has kept his ‘legendary’ status at the club intact after a harmonious agreement was met between the superstar and the Premier League giants to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

United revealed the Portugal captain – who is currently with his national team at the World Cup would be leaving by mutual consent after he conducted a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan accusing the club of ‘betraying’ him and that manager Erik ten Hag showed him a lack of respect.

The deal means Ronaldo will miss out on £16million compensation after the Red Devils ended his £500,000-a-week deal for the remainder of the seven months on his deal.

United confirmed the news in a brief 67-word statement on Tuesday night. It read: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

‘The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

Ferdinand who played alongside Ronaldo for six years feels the decision was the best one for both parties and said Ronaldo had an exit in his sights when he agreed to do the interview.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five Youtube channel in the aftermath of the club’s ‘legendary’ number seven, Ferdinand claimed Ronaldo’s status as one of Man United’s all-time greats doesn’t change despite the star’s ugly departure.

‘It doesn’t detract from Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy at the football club, what he has achieved, his legendary status there I believe doesn’t change at all.

‘The measure of what he was when he was in the red shirt playing football, what he done and the amount of successful moments and trophies he brought to the club when he was here. Became the best player in the world while being at Man United, these things you can’t take out of history.

Ferdinand went on to add that both club and player will be ‘delighted’ with the final agreement that has seen a mutual agreement secure an easily negotiated termination of his contract.

‘I think both parties will be delighted,’ Ferdinand told the BBC.

‘He did interview with mindset he wanted to get out the club. He wasn’t happy and he made it very clear. Also happy for Erik ten Hag, he has got what he wanted in this situation. Both are happy.’

When asked about Ronaldo’s next move, Ferdinand replied: ‘It depends what the motivation is as to where he goes next. Is it Champions League, money? This will be getting planned out behind the scenes and I’m sure we will find out.’

Ferdinand later tweeted his thoughts, writing: ‘Just seen the Cristiano news… best for both parties!’