Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, November 24, 2022 – The High Court sitting in Eldoret has stopped the vetting of 11 chief officers nominated by Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya pending a hearing of a case challenging the list.

In the case, Stephen Kiplagat Rotich has argued that the list of nominees lacks regional and tribal balance.

Justice Joram Abuodha issued temporary orders stopping the vetting.

“Order is hereby issued restraining and barring the Country Service Board from receiving the list of nominees and if already received barring them from vetting or appointing the 11 nominees as chief officers,” the order reads.

The 11 nominees include Kennedy Seme, Sammy Sichangi, Dorothy Nyukuri, Philip Kapten, George Mwangi, Emmanuel Wanjala, Jane Wachwenge, Ashton Mulupi, Patrick Osoro, Isaac Ndiema and Roselyne Nasiebanda.

The governor nominated 11 for the position from a list of 93 candidates shortlisted by the County Public service board.

Through lawyer Litty Kathurima, Rotich argues that the list of nominees does not take into account the regional, tribal and youth balance contrary to the tenets of good governance as demanded by law.

“The list has 80% from the Luhya community in Trans Nzoia which is to the detriment of the other subtribes within the region which is contrary to the pluralism of the country and depicts regional imbalance,” reads court papers.

The case will be mentioned on December 5.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.