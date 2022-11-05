Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a special message to his successor, William Ruto, over the ongoing political instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking in Burundi on Friday, Uhuru thanked Ruto for deploying Kenya Defence Forces in DRC.

Early this week, Ruto flagged off over 900 KDF soldiers who will land in DRC for a peacekeeping mission.

East Africa Commission (EAC) Chairperson President Evariste Ndayishime also urged other EAC countries to emulate Kenya’s dedication towards resolving the conflict in Eastern DRC.

Kenya has been at the helm of the region’s peace efforts since the reign of Uhuru, who played a key role in brokering peace between the Democratic Republic of Congo government and the M23 rebel groups.

Upon his retirement, President Ruto appointed Mr. Kenyatta to continue leading the country’s peace efforts in the region.

