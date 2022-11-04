Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, is at the center of a scandal where together with former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo, conned the Nairobi County government Sh 200 million.

The two have already been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Jirongo was paid Sh 200 million by City Hall for a piece of land in Mukuru kwa Reuben that was later found to belong to the county government.

After he was paid, Jirongo shared the loot with Atwoli who received 60 million, Jubilee Party Vice chairman David Murathe received Sh 25 million, Pan-African Parliament MP representing South Sudan Albino Abuog (Sh38 million), former Vihiga senator George Khaniri (Sh 5 million) and former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende (Sh3 million).

According to sources, Atwoli was shocked by the EACC summons and he is resting at his house looking very worried.

Another source said the aging COTU boss, who has high blood pressure, is being monitored by his close family members since he is fearing going to jail at age 70.

