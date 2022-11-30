Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, has predicted the first Cabinet Secretary who will be sacked by President William Ruto over what he termed as being ‘nomadic restless’

Commenting on social media on Wednesday, Makau who is also a renowned scholar and a columnist stated that Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria will be the first to be shown the door by Ruto.

Makau said that the Cabinet Secretary is a ‘nomadic restless soul’ and by nature a political itinerant.

“Trade cabinet secretary Moses Kuria is a nomadic restless soul and by nature a political itinerant. We won’t wait long for his political demise in the UDA executive,” Makau Mutua wrote on his Twitter page.

It should be noted that Moses Kuria was the first cabinet secretary to antagonize top politicians and Kenyans at large over his plans for Genetically Modified maize importation and squatter eviction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.