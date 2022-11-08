Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdulahi has reacted to a proposal by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament to increase President William Ruto’s term limit to 20 years.

Under the current constitution, the President is supposed to serve for two five-year terms.

However, Fafi Member of Parliament Salah Yakub proposed the 5-year term limit be scrapped and the president be allowed to serve for two 10-year terms.

He also said one must not be allowed to vie for the presidency once he attains 75 years of age.

“We want to tell Kenyans that the limit on two terms should be relooked. We want it to be changed to an age limit where one gets to 75 years then he or she cannot contest,” the MP stated.

Reacting to the MP’s proposal, Ahmednasir said the honourable Yakub should think of problems facing his constituency such as drought and poverty instead of his unpopular proposal.

“Of the dire challenges facing Fafi constituency (drought, hunger,lack of clean water, poverty,poor hospitals, lawlessness/bandit attacks, teachers withdrawal by TSC) this tyro MP sees as a priority a constitutional amendment to remove the Presidential term limits. Who cursed Fafi?” Ahmednasir tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.