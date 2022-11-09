Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Kitui County Governor, Julius Malombe, has embarked on an ambitious plan of cushioning Kitui County from the adverse effects of climate change.

On Tuesday, Malombe who was elected on the Wiper Democratic Movement party ticket announced a two-pronged initiative to confront the impacts of climate change.

Malombe initiated a tree planting programme and to address the issue of water deficit, he said, 2,400 sand dams would be built across Kitui at a cost of about Sh2.4 billion.

He said the dams will increase water for irrigation to counter the unreliable rain-fed farming.

He also disclosed plans for an elaborate tree-planting exercise in schools, river banks and county forests as well as supporting the planting of at least 5 trees in each homestead.

The governor added that in collaboration with other stakeholders, training and sensitization programmes on environmental conservation would be carried out in the county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.