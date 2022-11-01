Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged President William Ruto’s government to avoid prosecuting former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti through the media and instead use the right channels to do so.

For the last three days, Kinoti has been gracing the headlines of major dailies in the country after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji accused him of forging evidence to prosecute Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kinoti is also accused of being behind the formation of the disbanded DCI Special Service Unit (SSU) that is being accused of being involved in extra-judicial killings and also committing gory atrocities against those who were against former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘project’ Raila Odinga.

Terming Kinoti’s tenure a ‘reign of terror, Ahmednasir stated he was serving under the orders of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and that is the reason he advised Ruto’s regime to follow the constitution in prosecuting him.

“Kinoti’s reign of terror underwritten by H.E Uhuru must be dealt with methodologically and according to the law…knee-jerk reactions to the nefarious activities of a man with a license to kill, forge, fake and frame in line with the traditions of the Sicilian Mafia isn’t the way,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday morning.

