Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – Controversial gospel singer Mary Lincoln trended a few weeks ago after her nudes leaked.

Thousands of Kenyans had the rare chance of seeing how she looks in her birthday suit.

But there is this photo that most Kenyans didn’t see.

Have a look!

The Kenyan DAILY POST.