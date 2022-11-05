Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 05 November 2022 – Noti Flow’s ex-lover, King Alami, is admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital after she sustained serious injuries in an alleged suicide attempt.

The 19-year-old social media influencer is said to have jumped off a rental apartment in Roysambu about two weeks ago.

A video of King Alami in her hospital bed has emerged on social media.

It was shared by her ex-lover Noti Flow after she went to check up on her progress.

One of her arms has already been amputated and her face is almost disfigured as a result of the serious injuries that she sustained.

About a week ago, Noti Flow alleged that Noti Flow’s fall might not have been accidental and that the matter would be treated as a criminal case.

“I understand y’all are concerned and would like to know but my hands are tied. This is a criminal matter and I don’t want to interfere with police investigations. I hope karma catches up with them,” she said.

Below is a video of King Alami in the hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.