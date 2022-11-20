Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Supermodel Heidi Klum suffered a nip slip in a post she shared on Thursday, November 17, and she seemed not to care.

49-year-old Heidi showed off her fit physique in a white bodysuit while posing in a luxury bathroom.

As she flipped her blonde tresses across her face, her top seemed to slip out of place. “MOOD,” the supermodel, who turned off her comments, wrote on Instagram.

Prior to Thursday’s post, Heidi is known to post some steamy content on her social media pages.