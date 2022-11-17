Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 17, 2022 – The family of popular comedian Geoffrey Mwangi alias Kianangi has been living in agony since he went missing five years ago.

Kianangi’s fame peaked in the Mt Kenya audience owing to his hilarious partnership with his co-actor Macang’i .

They had kept the region tickled through dramatised productions since 2003.

Kianangi left his Kasarani rental home on September 21, 2017, at around 10.30 am, to visit his ailing mother.

He has not been seen since then.

Family and friends indicate that they have searched for him in police stations, hospitals, jails and mortuaries in Kiambu, Embu, Kirinyaga, Nairobi, Murang’a, Machakos and Kajiado counties to no avail.

An officer who was serving in the Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) claimed that the comedian was a double agent.

“Much as he was famous for his television comedy, he was also involved in underworld activities where he had become partners with serious gangs operating around Kamakis and bypass,” claimed the officer when contacted by a local daily.

The officer further alleged that Kianangi was a part-time car thief.

“Go and report that crime does not pay…he was a part-time car thief when not doing Kikuyu comedy… He was picked up one day by someone he knew and the rest is why you are asking me these questions. Had he concentrated on his comedy, the guy could still be eating his githeri as we speak,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.