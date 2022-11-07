Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Rapper, Juelz Santana says Kanye West has always been arrogant, even before the fame and the money.

Kanye West has recently dominated the headlines with his controversial anti-semitic comment, which has resulted in him being temporarily banned by some social media apps and companies like Adidas and Balenciaga cutting ties with him.

Last week, Kanye claimed that he was mentally “misdiagnosed” with bipolar disorder and that his healthcare providers tried to drug him “out of his mind.”

“What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences,” Ye wrote on Twitter on Thursday (November 3).

“So I will say this again, I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well-behaved celebrity.”

Kanye also shared troubling text messages from Harley Pasternak, a celebrity trainer who allegedly threatened to “institutionalize” Kanye and send him back to “Zombieland forever.”

“Second option, I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Playdate with the kids just won’t be the same,” the message read.

In an interview with VladTV, Santana who is a member of iconic East Coast hip hop group, The Diplomats, spoke about when the Diplomats first signed with Jay-Z owned Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. Juelz recalled meeting Kanye, who also signed with Roc-A-Fella as an artist shortly after, and he noted that the rapper was “arrogant,” even before he became a global superstar.

“He’s always kind of been like that,” Santana says in the video.

“Ye never changed up. Now he just got a billion dollars, so it makes him more aggressive. More like, more intense, when he’s doing the shit he’s doing.”

“He’s always been that cocky, arrogant, flamboyant guy,” he added.