Friday, November 18, 2022 – Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo to seek therapy after his bombshell interview in which he attacked the club, manager, and former players of United.

Reacting to Ronaldo’s interview and the wave of controversy surrounding it before the FIFA World Cup, the former Arsenal striker said on the ‘Kelly and Wrighty Show’

”It’s quite sad to see when you consider what Cristiano Ronaldo has done and what he’s achieved in his career.”

Wright said that Ronaldo has never been on the receiving end of such criticism before and is having a difficult time handling it now and should see professional help:

”For him not to be able to deal with his career coming to an end – it happens to all of us, it happened to me – you do feel a sense of “is that it?”. He’s not used to hearing negativity but now it is coming to him. It must be difficult for him and something he may need to seek counselling for.”