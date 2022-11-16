Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 November 2022 – A 30-year-old man suspected of murdering his girlfriend at Onyonka estate in Lang’ata is on the run.

The suspect, Thomas Mbugua Muthee, reportedly hosted his girlfriend, Naneu Muthoni, in his house on Friday last week.

He lives a few meters away from Muthoni’s parents’ home.

Muthoni’s mother said she was cheerful when she went to visit Mbugua.

She then went missing, only for her badly wounded body to be discovered on Monday this week lying in the suspect’s house while covered with a bed sheet.

Her parents got concerned after she failed to return home.

Her phone also went unanswered.

“I tried calling her phone but no one picked up. The next time, her phone was off this time,” her mother said.

She went to look for her at her boyfriend’s house, only to find policemen.

“I drove there and found the policemen….I was afraid and almost certain of what could have happened…,” she said.

Muthoni’s mother said they were uncomfortable with their daughter’s relationship with the suspect.

He was fond of assaulting her.

“It has not been a very steady relationship. I tried discouraging it but I don’t know why she kept going back” she said.

It is emerging that Muthoni’s boyfriend called his mother who lives in the United States, and told her that he had killed her.

Police reports indicate that her body had deep cuts on the forehead with blood oozing from the nose.

Lang’ata Sub-county Police Commander Monica Kimani said they are in hot pursuit of the suspect and believe they will soon bring him to book.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.