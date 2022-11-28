Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 28 November 2022 – World boxing champion and Mexican boxer, Canelo Alvarez has threatened Argentinian football superstar, Lionel Messi after accusing him of disrespecting his country’s flag.
Messi scored for Argentina in their 2-0 win over Mexico on Sunday to keep his nation’s World Cup dream alive, but a video of the Paris Saint-Germain forward and his teammates celebrating in their change room has got Alvarez’s attention.
During the celebration,Messi appeared to kick a Mexican jersey or flag that was on the floor after taking off his boots.
Reacting to the incident, Alvarez tweeted: ‘Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag,’.
‘He better pray to God that I don’t find him.
‘Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico!
‘I’m not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls**t that Messi did.’
