Friday, 25 November 2022 – Kanye West has revealed former US president, Donald Trump rejected his request to run with him in the 2024 election, and allegedly insulted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during a meeting with Trump in Mar-a-Lago this week.

In a two-minute campaign promo posted to Twitter on Friday morning, November 25, the artist and fashion designer revealed he met with Trump Wednesday to discuss a possible merger.

In the brief video, Ye offered his own account of the meeting, which he said saw him air his presidential aspirations to the former commander-in-chief.

According to Kanye, he questioned Trump after the former US leader told him he’ll lose if he contests.

‘The thing that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my vice president,’ Kanye said the clip posted on his recently-unlocked Twitter account on Thanksgiving night.

He continued: ‘I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard.

‘It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence.’

He then accused the ex-head of state of succumbing to cancel culture by firing members of his cabinet such as top aides Karen Giorno and Steve Bannon, while distancing himself from other public figures such as Fuentes due to their views.

West would go on to hail Fuentes as a Trump ‘loyalist,’ touting his support of the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, by citizens loyal to the then outgoing president.

‘Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers and some of the people [Trump] was left with on his 2020 campaign, he’s actually a loyalist,’ West said in the video, which featured a caption with the hashtag #YE24.

‘When all the lawyers said, “forget it, Trump’s done,” there were loyalists running up in the White House, right?’ West continued.

Ye proceeded to chide the Trump for not doing anything to help the hundreds of Americans being prosecuted for their part in the January 6 insurrection attempt

‘Why, when you had the chance, did you not free the January 6ers?’ West asked incredulously.

The rapper then offered advice to Trump, telling him to ‘go and get these people that the media tried to cancel’.

West said he did not become offended until Trump insulted Kim Kardashian to his face, though the insult itself is censored in the footage.

Trump allegedly told West, ‘you can tell her I said that.’

The rapper said that at that point, he told Trump, ‘That’s the mother of my children.’

‘Trump started basically screaming at the table telling me I was gonna lose,’ West recalled, adding, I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history?’

‘I’m like, “Wait, hold on Trump – you’re talking to Ye.”‘

Watch the video below