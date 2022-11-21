Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – A 23-year-old hairstylist identified as Motunrayo Balogun has attempted suicide after she was dumped by her boyfriend.

According to a Nigerian Government owned Newspaper, Hope Newspaper, Motunrayo consumed a poisonous substance suspected to be snipper but was rushed to a nearby hospital by her mother, where she was revived.

Sources said Moruntayo took the decision to end her life after the boyfriend told her he was no longer interested in the relationship.

A source said it was her mother who found her lying on the floor unconscious with an empty bottle of poison in her hands.

A friend of Motunrayo, who requested anonymity, said she withdrew to her shell and turned into an introvert.

“I don’t understand why she did such a thing to herself. The man does not give her breathing space. He is always monitoring her movement and everything she does. Yet, he doesn’t have regard for her,” she said.

Even when she comes to work, three hours later, you will see him drive down to check up on her every now and then.

“I’m sure it might be because most guys stay away from their girlfriends when the festive period is approaching so as not to spend money on them, only for them to reconcile after New Year celebration. Maybe that was the case. I can’t really tell. Because I don’t see any reason for the break up now.

“But the reason she took that step is what I don’t understand. For me, no man is worth such decision. It was a very bad idea,” she lamented.