Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – Hailey Bieber, model and wife of pop star Justin Bieber has denied claims of being pregnant as she gave an update on her health.

Debunking claim of she and her husband expecting their first child together, Hailey wrote;

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

Beside her exposed tummy, she wrote: “not a baby,” and then continued: “It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.”

She concluded by writing: “Anyways… I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

This is coming after she opened up about her “really dark” battle with suicidal thoughts in a tell-all interview on Spotify in September.