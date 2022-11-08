Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – A man was rushed to hospital after being shot by police in a shop in Doncaster, England, today, Nov. 7.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Lifestyle Express in Wheatley to a report of a gunman inside.

Armed officers arrived at the scene shortly before 9am where a police firearm was discharged, the force confirmed.

A 27-year-old man was injured in the standoff and he was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

No other members of the public, or officers, were injured during the incident.

The incident has since been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Alton said: “We know that the incident will have no doubt caused some serious concern, especially among those living nearby.

“I would like to stress that we are taking this morning’s events extremely seriously.

“We are working alongside the Independent Office for Police Conduct to unpick exactly what happened.

“There will be a number of officers at the scene today carrying out enquiries as our investigation continues.”