Monday, November 14, 2022 – The University of Virginia student who allegedly fatally shot three people and wounded two others is in custody, police announced Monday, Nov. 14.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested after a 12-hour manhunt following the shootings on Sunday night, Nov. 13.

On Monday morning, police announced he was armed, dangerous, and still on the loose.

He has now been arrested and charged with three counts of second degree murder and three counts of using a handgun to commit a felony.

All three dead were members of the football team, according to police, with two of them found inside a bus after returning from a class field trip to see a play.

“I just need a moment to thank God and breathe a sigh of relief,” said University of Virginia Police Chief Tim Longo at a press conference Monday as he got word Jones had been apprehended.