Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – A wedding cake fiasco between a groom and his bride has triggered an outcry on social media, with people tagging it ”nasty.”

In the video shared online, everything seemed okay before the groom did a beeline for the cake, cuts himself a healthy slice and walks over to his giggling bride, who starts backing away.

The groom pounces on her, smearing the cake on her face and pushing her to the ground. He helps her up, but then turns his back on her and walks away.

A guest uses a napkin to wipe remnants of the cake off the bride’s beautiful white dress.

Interestingly, it was the bride who posted the video, saying it was all in good fun.

Watch the video below