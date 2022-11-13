Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Ripped grandma, Lesley Maxwell put on a jaw-dropping display in one of her latest Instagram posts.

The 64-year-old, who kickstarted her fitness journey in her 40s, often uses her platform to show off her banging body and to share her fitness tips.

The personal trainer, from Melbourne, Australia, also sometimes poses with her fit granddaughter Tia Christofi.

Now in one of her latest uploads, Lesley stripped down to just her bikini to show off all her hard work.

Her caption read: “Just finished washing my outdoor windows. How are they looking?”