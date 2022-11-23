Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has supported Matatu plying in Nairobi playing loud music.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sakaja who was elected as Nairobi’s Governor in August said loud music and graffiti in public transport vehicles are part of the culture in Nairobi.

The Governor further stated that drivers are permitted to play their car stereos loudly and asked passengers to choose what suits them.

“Na hii mambo at graffiti na muziki wanasema ni mbaya, iyo ni ufala ya zamani sana. It is part of the culture. Kama mtu anataka matatu haina mziki angojee aingie yenye haina mziki na kama mtu anataka yenye iko na ngoma aingie yenye iko na ngoma,” Sakaja stated.

The governor concluded by saying he will introduce an awarding system to the best performing vehicle and Saccos in terms of discipline, income raised, and graffiti.

At the same time, Sakaja urged operators to take caution and observe rules on the road.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.