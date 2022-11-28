Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 28 November 2022 – Renowned gospel singer, Kambua, has shared the news of her pregnancy with a cute photo flaunting her huge baby bump.

The veteran singer and her husband, Jackson Mathu, lost their second-born son Malachi in February 2021.

Doctors struggled to save the baby but sadly, their efforts did not bear fruit.

Kambua had struggled to conceive before her first pregnancy in 2019 and some people even labelled her barren.

She praised God for the new blessing and noted that He makes everything beautiful.

“He restores us. He heals us. He makes all things beautiful,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.